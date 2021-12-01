Greek News Flash - Wednesday 1.12.21

sunrise city landscape

News Flash in Greek. Source: SBS Radio

Main news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world, in just 2 minutes.

This podcast is available at Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

«Πάγωμα» των διεθνών συνόρων στην Αυστραλία έως και τις 15 Δεκεμβρίου εξαιτίας της παραλλαγής Όμικρον

Pregnant woman in critical condition with COVID, Greek authorities on alert for Omicron variant

Επιστρέφει o ιστιοπλοϊκός αγώνας Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

