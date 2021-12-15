Greek News Flash - Wednesday 15.12.21

News Flash in Greek.

News Flash in Greek. Source: SBS Radio

Greek news headlines in 2 minutes.

This podcast is available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Ανοίγει τα σύνορα της και η Τασμανία

Omicron COVID-19 case admitted to hospital in NSW as tally increases to 55

Australia to welcome visa holders on Wednesday

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

