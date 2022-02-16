Greek News Flash - Wednesday 16.2.22

Greek News Flash - Wednesday 16.2.22Play02:56News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.52MB) The main headlines, from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international news, in 2 minutes.This podcast is available in Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑΗ Ρωσία δεν θέλει πόλεμο, λέει ο ΠούτινΗ Άγκυρα κλιμακώνει την αντιπαράθεση με την Αθήνα για την κυριαρχία των νησιών του ανατολικού ΑιγαίουShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government