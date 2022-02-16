Greek News Flash - Wednesday 16.2.22

News in Greek.

News in Greek. Source: SBS Radio

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The main headlines, from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international news, in 2 minutes.

This podcast is available in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Η Ρωσία δεν θέλει πόλεμο, λέει ο Πούτιν

Η Άγκυρα κλιμακώνει την αντιπαράθεση με την Αθήνα για την κυριαρχία των νησιών του ανατολικού Αιγαίου

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government