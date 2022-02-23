Greek News Flash - Wednesday 23.2.22

News in headlines. Learn all the news from the world, Australia, Greece and Cyprus in 2 minutes.

This podcast is in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Σε κυρώσεις για Ρωσία προχωρά και η Αυστραλία

Russia ordered troops into two Ukrainian separatist regions, Scott Morrison condemns Russia incursion

Memorandum of Understanding between Nicosia and Brussels on migration

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government