Greek News Flash - Wednesday 9.2.22

News headlines





Aged care workers are protesting for better working conditions and wage increases amid the "pandemic".

Queensland today recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, with 24 fatalities. Victoria had another 21 deaths, NNO 20 and Tasmania 2 more losses.

Daniel Andrews wants international visitors to Victoria to be vaccinated with 3 doses.

In Greece: 108 new deaths from coronavirus.

In Cyprus: 7 dead from COVID.

Hot episode in an area of ​​the dead zone in the province of Nicosia.

The United States welcomes the confidence-building measures proposed by the Greek Cypriot side, the Cypriot ForeignMinister stressed.

At least 14 people have been killed and 30 injured in a landslide in Colombia.

In Australia again reactions from the opposition to the bill on religious discrimination.

Grace Time and Brittany Higgins join forces against sexual assault.

In Melbourne, a 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man on his way home from school on a busy shopping street in the Balaclava area.

Letter of protest of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the insulting of Soumela Monastery.

The Greek language "has always been a life-giving force of Hellenism and at the same time a suitable vehicle for the spread of Christian teaching in the universe", notes in his message for today's World Greek Language Day, His Eminence the Archbishop of Australia Makarios.

Australian actress Nicole Kidman is vying for this year's Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Lucille Bowl.

South Korea will appeal to the Supreme Court of Sport for "unfair" refereeing in favor of Chinese athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics.