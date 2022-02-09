Greek News Flash - Wednesday 9.2.22

News headlines
- Aged care workers are protesting for better working conditions and wage increases amid the "pandemic".
- Queensland today recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, with 24 fatalities. Victoria had another 21 deaths, NNO 20 and Tasmania 2 more losses.
- Daniel Andrews wants international visitors to Victoria to be vaccinated with 3 doses.
- In Greece: 108 new deaths from coronavirus.
- In Cyprus: 7 dead from COVID.
- Hot episode in an area of the dead zone in the province of Nicosia.
- The United States welcomes the confidence-building measures proposed by the Greek Cypriot side, the Cypriot ForeignMinister stressed.
- At least 14 people have been killed and 30 injured in a landslide in Colombia.
- In Australia again reactions from the opposition to the bill on religious discrimination.
- Grace Time and Brittany Higgins join forces against sexual assault.
- In Melbourne, a 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man on his way home from school on a busy shopping street in the Balaclava area.
- Letter of protest of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the insulting of Soumela Monastery.
- The Greek language "has always been a life-giving force of Hellenism and at the same time a suitable vehicle for the spread of Christian teaching in the universe", notes in his message for today's World Greek Language Day, His Eminence the Archbishop of Australia Makarios.
- Australian actress Nicole Kidman is vying for this year's Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Lucille Bowl.
- South Korea will appeal to the Supreme Court of Sport for "unfair" refereeing in favor of Chinese athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
- Australian alpine skier Katie Parker tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing.
This podcast is in Greek.