Greek News Flash - Wednesday 9.2.22

News Flash in Greek.

News Flash in Greek Source: SBS Radio

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Main new headlines of the day, from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the rest of the world.

News headlines

  • Aged care workers are protesting for better working conditions and wage increases amid the "pandemic".
  • Queensland today recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, with 24 fatalities. Victoria had another 21 deaths, NNO 20 and Tasmania 2 more losses.
  • Daniel Andrews wants international visitors to Victoria to be vaccinated with 3 doses.
  • In Greece: 108 new deaths from coronavirus.
  • In Cyprus: 7 dead from COVID.
  • Hot episode in an area of ​​the dead zone in the province of Nicosia.
  • The United States welcomes the confidence-building measures proposed by the Greek Cypriot side, the Cypriot ForeignMinister stressed.
  • At least 14 people have been killed and 30 injured in a landslide in Colombia.
  • In Australia again reactions from the opposition to the bill on religious discrimination.
  • Grace Time and Brittany Higgins join forces against sexual assault.
  • In Melbourne, a 10-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man on his way home from school on a busy shopping street in the Balaclava area.
  • Letter of protest of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the insulting of Soumela Monastery.
  • The Greek language "has always been a life-giving force of Hellenism and at the same time a suitable vehicle for the spread of Christian teaching in the universe", notes in his message for today's World Greek Language Day, His Eminence the Archbishop of Australia Makarios.
  • Australian actress Nicole Kidman is vying for this year's Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Lucille Bowl.
  • South Korea will appeal to the Supreme Court of Sport for "unfair" refereeing in favor of Chinese athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
  • Australian alpine skier Katie Parker tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Beijing.
This podcast is in Greek.
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Celebrating the International Greek Language Day- February 9th

What do we know about the Omicron subvariant BA.2?

How to do a Rapid Antigen Test in your language

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government