Monday News Bulletin 09.10.23

Monday News Bulletin 09.10.23Play11:26Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.47MB) News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Monday 9 October 2023.Press play on the podcast to hear more.ShareLatest podcast episodesTestimony of Greek Australian coach Michael Valkanis from the hell of the war in IsraelAll except Olympiacos stood outEU strikes preliminary agreement on handling of asylum and migration crisesChildcare costs for Australian families among highest in world, ACCC report finds