Monday News Bulletin 09.10.23

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Monday 9 October 2023.

Michael Valkanis

Testimony of Greek Australian coach Michael Valkanis from the hell of the war in Israel

AEK Athens v Ajax Amsterdam UEFA Europa League

All except Olympiacos stood out

Rally to support the European Union on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of signing the Treaty of Rome at the Coliseum in Rome, Italy, 25 March 2017. EPA/ANTONELLO NUSCA

EU strikes preliminary agreement on handling of asylum and migration crises

A new childcare package in Australia kicks off from July 2.

Childcare costs for Australian families among highest in world, ACCC report finds