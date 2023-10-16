Monday News Bulletin 16.10.23

Monday News Bulletin 16.10.23Play11:54Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.89MB) News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Monday 16 October 2023.Press play on the podcast to hear more.ShareLatest podcast episodesFear of a general conflict in the Middle East - Message of restraint from Joe BidenSunday News Bulletin 15.10.23News Release, 14.10.24The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth Exintaris