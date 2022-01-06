Greek News - Thursday 6.1.22

Greek News - Thursday 6.1.22Play12:18News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.47MB) The detailed bulletin of the day, with the main news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international arena.This podcast is in Greek,ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ"Ντόμινο" προβλημάτων σε ολόκληρη την χώρα εξαιτίας των κρουσμάτωνCOVID-19 Update: Hospitalisations rise as Victoria tightens restrictionsΑκυρώθηκε η βίζα του Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς μετά την άφιξή του στη ΜελβούρνηΟι συνεχόμενες διαδηλώσεις θέτουν σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης το ΚαζακστάνShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23