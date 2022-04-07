Greek News - Thursday 7.4.22

Greek News - Thursday 7.4.22Play11:36News in Greek. Source: SBS RadioGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.85MB) The detailed bulletin of the day, with the main news from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the international field.This podcast is available in Greek. For news in English visit SBS Greek.ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑGreek News Flash - Thursday 7.4.22Greek News - Wednesday 6.4.22Greek News Flash - Wednesday 6.4.22Sydney surpasses average annual rainfall as PM flags conditions for Queensland flood relief package‘Ο χειρότερος πρωθυπουργός': Ο Scott Morrison αντιμέτωπος με θυμωμένο ντόπιο στο NewcastleShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government