Wednesday News Bulletin 17.05.23

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

News from Australia, Greece, Cyprus and the world on Wednesday 17 May 2023.

BUS CRASH MELBOURNE

Criminal charges against truck driver who seriously injured students in Victoria

A woman and two men look at a building that's caught across the street.

New Zealand hostel fire leaves at least six dead

News in Greek

News Bulletin, 16.05.2023

Turkey / Armenia: Armenian refugees fleeing Turkish massacres, Anatolia, 1915

How the trauma of Greek genocide survivors have been passed on to their descendants in Australia