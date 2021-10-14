Greek rulling party New Democracy celebrates 47th anniversary with divided views on European matters

Greek opposition New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to his supporters.

Εvent named "Konstantinos Karamanlis - The course of Greece in United Europe" was held on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the founding of New Democracy. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke about the fulfillment of the European vision of the founder of ND, while former Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis blamed Europe for its attitude towards Turkey.

This podcast is available in Greek.
