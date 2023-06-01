Greek Wines: Conquering the global market combining tradition and innovation

Greek aromas and flavours seduced the Australian wine lovers.





This is how the recent tour of Greek winemakers can be described.





The roadshow was organised by wine distributor Deja Vu Wines in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.





The tour, called "Greece Is The World", focused on winemakers who combine innovative techniques with traditional and indigenous Greek varieties, with the aim of bringing Greek wines back to the global stage.





Mr. Argyris Gerovassiliou, from the homonymous estate in Epanomi just outside Thessaloniki, told us that this is the first time this group is visiting Australia.





Greek winemakers were impressed by the knowledge Australians had about Greek wine.





“Our first trip was more of a reconnaissance. Putting faces behind names. The first reaction is very positive. We see that people are not only interested in Greek wine, but they also know some things”, explained Mr. Gerovassiliou





Image supplied



Mr. Apostolis Thimiopoulos, from the homonymous vineyards of Naoussa, told us that "in Australia some Greek varieties have already been planted and the Assyrtiko variety is now produced by an Australian winery. Surely this shows that there is an intention. There is potential in our varieties."





Indigenous varieties have a strong identity and competitiveness in the international market

A total of 54 labels were available for tasting from eight different wine producers.





Mr. Thimiopoulos explained that “all varieties, in all regions of Greece, are now based on indigenous varieties that are very old and thus have a strong identity and competitiveness in the international market. And I can see this from the continuous increases in exports.”





Image supplied



According to data from the Central Cooperative Union of Vine and Wine Products, a 14% drop in production is expected for Greek wine in the period 2022-23.





The biggest drop (21.07%) was recorded in wines without Geographical Indication, followed by wines with Protected Designation of Origin (20.22%).





On the contrary, wines with Protected Geographical Indication (12%) and Varietal Wines (3%) show an increase.





Mr. Thimiopoulos, welcomes the fact that these wines have increasing trends, explaining that "wines without a geographical indication are what we call bulk table wine. This is good that wines with origin are rising because there is a specific demand from the market. Certainly the Greek vineyard is shrinking on a general level, but it is going into the hands of specialised wine makers."



Greek wine is getting better year after year





Ιn Ino Veritas for the Greek winemakers, as they have managed to win several awards and are now standing next to big names in the wine industry from Italy, France, Australia and Chile.





However, as Mr Gerovassiliou told us, difficulties are not absent from the frame.





"It is true that Greek wine is getting better year after year. This is undeniable, we take it for granted. The problem with Greek wine is not its quality, it is that it is difficult to get it into the glasses of foreign consumers, and the difficulty of finding good distribution companies. Companies that have good penetration in the foreign market, not only to sell to restaurants abroad, but to really get into the market and in wine lists beyond Italian, German, French wines and to create a stable category for Greece" said Mr. Gerovassiliou.





Another challenge Greek wine producers are facing is the recent shift of many vine growers towards olive oil production.





Dimitris Douloufakis, from the winery of the same name in Crete, told us that "the price of oil has reached a high point, because Spain and Italy had minimal oil production the last season, so Greece, which has the largest oil production at the moment, is experiencing rising prices. We are afraid because some vine growers might take out all the vines to plant olives for profit."





Image supplied For his part, Mr. Thimiopoulos explained the trends of young people, who prefer to work in tourism rather than viticulture and oenology.





He said, among other things, that "vineyards are hard work, it is not easy, so young people are choosing to work in tourism rather than the hard work of the vineyard. We are trying to educate young people in various schools of viticulture and oenology, but we must not let the effort that has been made over the years be abandoned."



