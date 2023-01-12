Heart failure what are the symptoms, how to treat it?

Available in other languages

KEY POINTS How common is heart failure

With what symptoms it manifests itself

What are the main risk factors

Patients suffering from heart failure feel tired or exhausted and fail to get rid of waste from their body properly - resulting in fluid build-up in the lungs and other parts of the body, such as the legs.





Heart failure can cause a range of complications, which can ultimately be life-threatening.





It is usually caused by other health problems such as coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, diabetes, hypertension, etc.



The number of all cases of heart failure in the general population is estimated at 3-20 per 1,000 people.





Heart failure is a malignant disease with a prognosis, often even worse than cancer.





Survival of patients with last stage heart failure at 4 years is only 50%.





But how is heart failure diagnosed and what are the symptoms?



