SBS Greek

Kidney Failure: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

SBS Greek

kidneys

Ο ρόλος των νεφρών είναι ιδιαίτερα σημαντικός στο ανθρώπινο σώμα Source: SBS / SBS Romanian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2023 at 5:07pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kidney Failure or Chronic Kidney Disease is the progressive loss of kidney function in our body which when it reaches a "limiting" point can be life threatening.

Published 5 January 2023 at 5:07pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
KEY POINTS
  • What are the symptoms of chronic kidney disease
  • What is the treatment a patient should follow
  • Can kidney failure be successfully treated
The role of the kidneys is extremely important in our body, as they act as "filters" that eliminate toxic products of metabolism, while also regulating the balance of water and chemicals in the body.

They also participate in regulating blood pressure, help in the production of red blood cells and keep the bones and heart healthy.

Chronic kidney disease or chronic kidney failure is kidney dysfunction or kidney damage whose duration is equal to or longer than three months after diagnosis.
Read more

Skin cancer and how to protect yourself from it

It is a major health problem of the general population worldwide.

In addition, it is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and a high mortality rate.

Chronic kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death worldwide.

With the help of general practitioner, George Abouyanni, we try to provide answers about the factors that cause chronic kidney disease, the treatment that a patient suffering from it should follow and how chronic kidney disease can be successfully treated.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

To Return The Parthenon Sculptures To Greece

Για συμφωνία ανάμεσα σε Αθήνα και Λονδίνο για τα γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα κάνουν λόγο διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης

Greek main bulletin.jpg

Δελτίο Ειδήσεων: Παρασκευή 06.01.2023

Qld thuderstorms_january 2023.jpg

Kαταιγίδες και κίνδυνος πυρκαγιάς στη νότια Κουηνσλάνδη

Propert in 2018

"Βουτιά" οι τιμές των σπιτιών στην Αυστραλία το 2022