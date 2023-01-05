Kidney Failure: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

KEY POINTS What are the symptoms of chronic kidney disease

What is the treatment a patient should follow

Can kidney failure be successfully treated

The role of the kidneys is extremely important in our body, as they act as "filters" that eliminate toxic products of metabolism, while also regulating the balance of water and chemicals in the body.





They also participate in regulating blood pressure, help in the production of red blood cells and keep the bones and heart healthy.





Chronic kidney disease or chronic kidney failure is kidney dysfunction or kidney damage whose duration is equal to or longer than three months after diagnosis.



It is a major health problem of the general population worldwide.





In addition, it is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and a high mortality rate.





Chronic kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death worldwide.



