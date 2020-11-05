The failure to make her honeymoon in Greece - as she had planned - led the Greek Australian Androula Matthews to write a book in which she describes her feelings about her homeland.
"Holidays in Greece" a children's book "getaway" from the pandemic
Το βιβλίο, σύμφωνα με την ομογενή συγγραφέα, αποτελεί διέξοδο από την πανδημία του νέου κορωνοϊού Source: Supplied/Androula Mathews
During the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Greek Australian author, Androula Matthews, created a book, which, as she claims, is a "getaway" from the pandemic.
Share