"Holidays in Greece" a children's book "getaway" from the pandemic

Androula Mathews

Το βιβλίο, σύμφωνα με την ομογενή συγγραφέα, αποτελεί διέξοδο από την πανδημία του νέου κορωνοϊού Source: Supplied/Androula Mathews

During the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Greek Australian author, Androula Matthews, created a book, which, as she claims, is a "getaway" from the pandemic.

The failure to make her honeymoon in Greece - as she had planned - led the Greek Australian Androula Matthews to write a book in which she describes her feelings about her homeland.

