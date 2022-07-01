House prices have fallen in June, second month in a row.

House prices have fallen in June, second month in a rowPlay05:11House prices have fallen in June, second month in a row. Source: UnsplashGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.76MB) National property prices have fallen for the second month in a row, as higher interest rates and unaffordable prices hit demand for homes, while rental rates are rising at a faster rate than housing values.LISTEN TOΤι συμβαίνει με τις κατοικίες στην Αυστραλία;SBS Greek01/07/202205:11PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΑλλαγές σε φορολογία, μισθούς και superannuation από 1η ΙουλίουGreece's request for the acquisition of F-35 from the USA is officialΗ εξομάλυνση των σχέσεων Αυστραλίας-Γαλλίας στο επίκεντρο της συνάντησης Αλμπανίζι - ΜακρόνShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government