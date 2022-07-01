House prices have fallen in June, second month in a row

House prices have fallen in June, second month in a row. Source: Unsplash

National property prices have fallen for the second month in a row, as higher interest rates and unaffordable prices hit demand for homes, while rental rates are rising at a faster rate than housing values.

Τι συμβαίνει με τις κατοικίες στην Αυστραλία;

SBS Greek

01/07/202205:11
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Αλλαγές σε φορολογία, μισθούς και superannuation από 1η Ιουλίου

Greece's request for the acquisition of F-35 from the USA is official

Η εξομάλυνση των σχέσεων Αυστραλίας-Γαλλίας στο επίκεντρο της συνάντησης Αλμπανίζι - Μακρόν

