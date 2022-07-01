This podcast is only available in Greek.
Greece's request for the acquisition of F-35 from the USA is official
Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis speaks to press after the NATO Summit, Madrid, June 2022. Source: SBS, Supplied
The Greek Prime Minister gave an account of the NATO summit, while revealing the expected timetable for the acquisition of F-35s by Greece. He also commented on the meeting between the presidents of the US and Turkey and on the term "TurkAegean" registered by Turkey.
