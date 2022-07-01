Greece's request for the acquisition of F-35 from the USA is official

Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis speaks to press after the NATO Summit

Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis speaks to press after the NATO Summit, Madrid, June 2022. Source: SBS, Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Greek Prime Minister gave an account of the NATO summit, while revealing the expected timetable for the acquisition of F-35s by Greece. He also commented on the meeting between the presidents of the US and Turkey and on the term "TurkAegean" registered by Turkey.


This podcast is only available in Greek. 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

Greece satisfied with NATO summit

Australian PM attends NATO summit - Invites K. Mitsotakis to Australia

What does Welcome to Country mean?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government