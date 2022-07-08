How can the Greek Diaspora assist Greece's Foreign Policy?Play31:03Greek FM Nikos Dendias, Dr Nicholas Doumanis, Professor Helen Zorbas, Nicholas G Pappas. Source: The Hellenic Initiative AustraliaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (28.43MB) Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias was the special guest of "The Hellenic Initiative Australia" for the 5th Digital Conversation Series ‘In Conversation’ live webinar.LISTEN TOΠώς μπορεί η Διασπορά να συνδράμει την Ελληνική εξωτερική πολιτική;SBS Greek08/07/202231:03PlayΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕWhat do we know about the Global Diasporas Program at the University of Melbourne?ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗNεαρός Eλληνο-Αυστραλός, υποψήφιος για σημαντικότατο βραβείο δημοσιογραφίας«Να δίνεις παρά να παίρνεις»: Σημαντικότατη διάκριση για Κύπριο της ΑυστραλίαςSteve Dimopoulos: The priorities of the first openly-gay Greek-Australian new Victorian MinisterShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government