How can the Greek Diaspora assist Greece's Foreign Policy?

Greek FM Nikos Dendias, Dr Nicholas Doumanis, Professor Helen Zorbas, Nicholas G Pappas.

Greek FM Nikos Dendias, Dr Nicholas Doumanis, Professor Helen Zorbas, Nicholas G Pappas.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias was the special guest of "The Hellenic Initiative Australia" for the 5th Digital Conversation Series ‘In Conversation’ live webinar.

Πώς μπορεί η Διασπορά να συνδράμει την Ελληνική εξωτερική πολιτική;

08/07/202231:03
What do we know about the Global Diasporas Program at the University of Melbourne?

Nεαρός Eλληνο-Αυστραλός, υποψήφιος για σημαντικότατο βραβείο δημοσιογραφίας

«Να δίνεις παρά να παίρνεις»: Σημαντικότατη διάκριση για Κύπριο της Αυστραλίας

Steve Dimopoulos: The priorities of the first openly-gay Greek-Australian new Victorian Minister

