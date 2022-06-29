Steve Dimopoulos: The priorities of the first openly-gay Greek-Australian new Victorian Minister

Greek-Australian MP for Oakleigh Steve Dimopoulos has not one but two ministerial portfolios.





He is the new head of the Ministry of Tourism, Sports, and Major Events, as well as the Ministry of Creative Industries.





Five months before the next State Elections, Minister Dimopoulos, in his first interview with SBS Greek Radio, points out his new duties and priorities.





LISTEN TO Τι καθήκοντα έχει ο πρώτος ανοιχτά ομοφυλόφιλος Ελληνοαυστραλός υπουργός; SBS Greek 29/06/2022 13:29 Play





Press Play on the main photo and listen the interview in English and in Greek.







