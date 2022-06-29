Steve Dimopoulos: The priorities of the first openly-gay Greek-Australian new Victorian Minister

Steve Dimopoulos is the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events and Minister for Creative Industries. Here with Victorian Governor Linda Dessau.

Steve Dimopoulos is the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events and Minister for Creative Industries. Here with Victorian Governor Linda Dessau. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The new appointed Minister of the Victorian Governemet, Steve Dimopoulos, became the first openly gay minister of Greek heritage.

Greek-Australian MP for Oakleigh Steve Dimopoulos has not one but two ministerial portfolios.

He is the new head of the Ministry of Tourism, Sports, and Major Events, as well as the Ministry of Creative Industries.

Five months before the next State Elections, Minister Dimopoulos, in his first interview with SBS Greek Radio, points out his new duties and priorities.

LISTEN TO
Steve Dimopoulos: The priorities of the first openly-gay Greek-Australian new Victorian Minister image

Τι καθήκοντα έχει ο πρώτος ανοιχτά ομοφυλόφιλος Ελληνοαυστραλός υπουργός;

SBS Greek

29/06/202213:29


Press Play on the main photo and listen the interview in English and in Greek. 


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Census: the number of Greeks in Australia has decreased, Greek is the 6th most spoken language

Census 2021: Almost half of Australians had a parent born overseas

Andronas Conservation Architecture wins prestigious award

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government