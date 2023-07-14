Prevention, cure and the Mediterranean lifestyle
Prof.Labros Sidossis, Rutgers University, USA (first from the right) in front of the Mediterranean Lifestyle Medicine Institute in Leros. Greek-Australian professor Katherine Itsiopoulos (third from the right) is one of the Institute's vice-presidents. Credit: Facebook/Labros Sidossis
Professor Labros Sidossis from Rutgers University, USA, is the driving force behind the Mediterranean Lifestyle Medicine Institute. He spoke to SBS Greek about the "six pillars" of this lifestyle and how can help us to live longer and healthier.
