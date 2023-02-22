"I help refugees as if I were helping my grandparents"

KEY POINTS Financial deadlock for the organisation

Heading up one of Australia's best-known refugee charities - the Victorian Asylum Seekers Resource Centre - Con Karapanagiotidis is not forgetting his roots.





Having grown up in a small Victorian country town, Mount Beauty, Mr Karapanagiotidis experienced first-hand the exploitation of his parents who worked in factories.





A human rights lawyer himself, he recalls what his grandparents experienced as refugees fleeing the Pontian genocide in Anatolia, extending a helping hand to those in need.



