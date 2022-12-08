"I still love the AFL" - The young man who revealed suspicious betting activity in footy talks to SBS Greek

Australian footy fans Adam and Nick Voglis posted on their TikTok and Instagram accounts, specific information shortly after the vote count was conducted.





The revelation resulted in a referee of the most popular sport in Australia being arrested for involvement in the scandal, accused of being involved in attempts to tamper with betting results.



Speaking to SBS Greek, one of the two young men, Nick Voglis, says that a person he knew conveyed this information to him and that he himself did not expect after it was published on his personal social media accounts that the matter would take such proportions.





"I thought I will post it on the socials and see how it goes, copped to the backlash initially and before I knew it came out to light across all social media, all the news platforms posting it. It’s pretty surreal it got out to the public, yeah pretty crazy how unfolded it”, he said.





He also revealed that neither before nor after the revelations he made, he was under some pressure to stop the story from unfolding, and said that the issue has come to light again in the last 48 hours, with a number of websites and newspapers covering it.



Nick Voglis, also stresses that his love for sports has not changed and that this scandal should not be confused with the sport.





"I still like watching football, I still like watching AFL, I think you have to look at the positives of footy, how much joy it's brought to supporters over the years, how it's really brought people together. I think it's important not to focus on the negatives," he noted.



