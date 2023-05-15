Imam Baildi the king of "oily" dishes

Imam bayildi

Το γνωστό σε όλους μας ιμάμ μπαϊλντί Source: iStockphoto / bernjuer/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Imam Baildi is one of the most traditional "oily" dishes of Greek cuisine.

Imam Baildi as it is obvious from its name, this dish has Turkish origins and is accompanied by the myth of the imam who made it (look for the three myths surrounding the dish)

However, imam baildi, with similar names and versions, exists throughout the eastern Mediterranean.

As part of the "World of Flavours" section, greek chef, Rafail Pateras, shows us an easy and quick way to make your own Imam Baildi.

Imam Baildi

Ingredients you will need:

1-1.5 kg of narrow-skinned eggplants
5 Onions
1 cup of parsley
½ cup of olive oil
5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
6 ripe tomatoes, grated
2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, grated
Oil for frying
Salt
Pepper
