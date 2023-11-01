'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War I

'From Imbros Over The Sea: Imbros & Gallipoli Revealed' is a new book that reveals the role of the Island of Imbros and its Hellenic population in the Gallipoli campaign of 1915-16.





Imbros played a major role in the Gallipoli campaign of 1915-16, as Mr Claven told SBS Greek.





A view of the Allied camp surrounding Kephalos Bay on Imbros during the Gallipoli campaign. Photographer Petty Officer Bill Pollard. William Pollard/Cross & Cockade Archive The safest base close to the Peninsula, Imbros and its harbours would host hundreds of ships and thousands of Allied soldiers and sailors throughout the nearly twelve months of the campaign, including many Australians.





The book complements the recent Imbros & Gallipoli Revealed Exhibition – curated by Jim Claven – and launched in June 2023.





Imbros & Gallipoli Exhibition will be displayed at various locations over the coming months, both in Victoria and across Australia, with details being finalised.

