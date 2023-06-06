Is that UFO an alien? Probably not, says NASA

When NASA set up a panel a year ago to look into what it refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena" or U-A-Ps, many believed the space agency was looking for alien visitors.





After the panel held its first public meeting on Wednesday ((May 31)), it turns out the story is much more serious than that.





While the panel declined to rule out extraterrestrial origins for U-A-Ps, that's not where the focus is.



