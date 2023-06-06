Is that UFO an alien? Probably not, says NASA

Imagen de una abducción extraterrestre.

Εικόνα μιας... απαγωγής από εξωγήινους (φώτο αρχείου) Source: Pixabay

NASA's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena study team has held its first public hearing. The panel is devoted to finding explanations behind unexplained events. It attempts to move the matter away from mysterious speculations on space aliens and instead focus on the important matter of aerial safety.

When NASA set up a panel a year ago to look into what it refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena" or U-A-Ps, many believed the space agency was looking for alien visitors.

After the panel held its first public meeting on Wednesday ((May 31)), it turns out the story is much more serious than that.

While the panel declined to rule out extraterrestrial origins for U-A-Ps, that's not where the focus is.

There can be many origins to an unexplained phenomenon, including some that could be hazardous to flying or national security risks.
