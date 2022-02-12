It’s all Greek at the National Museum of Australia

Greeks - Drama and Music Pottery, A kithara competition Source: NMA

The National Museum of Australia is hosting today its “Agora” Greek Festival, as part of the exhibition Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes, which is presented till May 1st.

As the Museum notes, the event “brings the sights, smells, tastes and sounds of Greece to the National Museum of Australia”.

