It’s all Greek at the National Museum of Australia

The National Museum of Australia is hosting today its "Agora" Greek Festival, as part of the exhibition Ancient Greeks: Athletes, Warriors and Heroes, which is presented till May 1st.Greek Festival of Sydney.As the Museum notes, the event "brings the sights, smells, tastes and sounds of Greece to the National Museum of Australia".More info here:https://www.nma.gov.au/exhibitions/ancient-greeks/agora-greek-cultural-festivalhttps://www.nma.gov.au/exhibitions/ancient-greeks