Joe Biden wants 'brutal' Vladimir Putin to face war crimes trial as Russia accused of 'genocide'

A street filled with exploded tanks and destroyed buildings in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 4 April, 2022.

A street filled with exploded tanks and destroyed buildings in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 4 April, 2022. Source: AAP / Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/PA

The US president has repeated his accusation that his Russian counterpart is a war criminal, as Ukraine's leader accused Russia of "genocide" after mass graves were found in a town Russian troops have pulled out from.

International outrage spread on Monday over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and tied bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town taken back from Russian forces, as Moscow shifted the focus of the fighting elsewhere.

The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, are likely to galvanise the United States and Europe into additional sanctions against Moscow, possibly including some restrictions on the billions of dollars in energy that Europe still imports from Russia.

