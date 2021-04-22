Kali and the twelve months

Listen to the traditional Greek fairy tale Kali and the twelve months.

Kali was a cheerful and amiable woman who one day met an old men and his twelve sons. It was raining and gave her shelter. While waiting for the rain to stop the young men started complaining about the weather. But Kali would find something positive to stay for all kinds of weather, the seasons of the year and each month. She was handsomely rewarded. Her neighbour wanted to know her secret. Kali shared it with unexpected results. 

