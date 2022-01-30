Kokkinakis pays his tribute to the new Queen of the Australian Open

Nik Kyrgios, Thanassi Kokkinakis, Ash Barty.

Nik Kyrgios, Thanassi Kokkinakis, Ash Barty. Source: Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Thanassi Kokkinakis for ash Barty: She has already achieved many wonderful things.

LISTEN TO
Kokkinakis pays his tribute to the new Queen of the Australian Open image

Θαυμασμός Κοκκινάκη για Μπάρτυ: «Ταξιδεύαμε και παίζαμε τέννις στην Ευρώπη»

SBS Greek

30/01/202205:57
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

Unbelievable Kokkinakis and Kyrgios, they are the new Kings of Australian Open

What a legend! Ash Barty wins the 2022 Australian Open

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23