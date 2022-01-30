Kokkinakis pays his tribute to the new Queen of the Australian Open

Kokkinakis pays his tribute to the new Queen of the Australian OpenPlay05:57Nik Kyrgios, Thanassi Kokkinakis, Ash Barty. Source: Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COMGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.92MB) Thanassi Kokkinakis for ash Barty: She has already achieved many wonderful things.LISTEN TOΘαυμασμός Κοκκινάκη για Μπάρτυ: «Ταξιδεύαμε και παίζαμε τέννις στην Ευρώπη»SBS Greek30/01/202205:57PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗUnbelievable Kokkinakis and Kyrgios, they are the new Kings of Australian OpenWhat a legend! Ash Barty wins the 2022 Australian OpenShareLatest podcast episodesOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal governmentMonday News Bulletin 25.09.23