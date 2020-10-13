Labor NSW to call for a no confidence motion against Gladys Berejiklian

Gladys Berejiklian

新州州長貝利珍妮安 Source: AAP

Labor NSW leader Jodi McKay notified the parliament that she will call for a no confidence vote after the reveal that the premier was in a relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.

Jodi McKay notified the Parliament that Labor will call for a no confidence vote against the premier. 
The decision came after the reveal that Gladyw Berejiklian was in a close personal relationship with former MP, Daryl Maguire who is the subbject of an ICAC investigation. Mr Maguire resigned in disgrace in 2018, after he told a separate ICAC investigation that he sought payments to help broker deals for property developers. 

 You can read the full story in English
here
.
Former NSW MP Daryl Maguire.
Ông Daryl Maguire từ chức năm 2018 khi phải ra trước ICAC lúc đó. Source: AAP
