Labor NSW to call for a no confidence motion against Gladys Berejiklian

Jodi McKay notified the Parliament that Labor will call for a no confidence vote against the premier.

The decision came after the reveal that Gladyw Berejiklian was in a close personal relationship with former MP, Daryl Maguire who is the subbject of an ICAC investigation. Mr Maguire resigned in disgrace in 2018, after he told a separate ICAC investigation that he sought payments to help broker deals for property developers.





You can read the full story in English here .



