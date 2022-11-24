Lecture on Nikos Kazantzakis in Brisbane

As Leonidas Naoumis said in the Greek Program of SBS, the activities of the Greek community in Vrisvanis for the next few days include the following events:





"The Greek-Australian Cultural Association “Dionysios Solomos” of Vrisvanis, organizes for its members and friends, a Lunch at Olympic Tavern, 50 Cansdale Street, Goodwin Park. Yeronga, on Saturday 26 November at 12.00 p.m. For more information, please call 0408 987 137.





B) AHEPA of Quinsland, with the support of the Cultural Committee of the Greek Orthodox Community “Saint George” of Vrisvani, the Cretan Association of Quinsland and the International Society of Friends, N. Kazantzakis of the State, organizes a lecture on: “Nikos Kazantzakis: Translates the Prince of N. Machiavelli”. Speaker, Lawyer Athanasios Kominos. This event will take place on Saturday 26th November at 5.00 pm in AHEPA Hall located at 126A Boundary Street, West End. The entrance is free to the public. Finally, Coffee - Tea and delicacies will be offered. Information on telephone: 0417 983 402 or 0413 288 293.



