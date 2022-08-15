''Let's trust in science'' says Greek Australian neuroscientist George Paxinos

Key Points Areas visited by Greeks in NSW and Victoria have been exposed to coronavirus cases

Religious practices might be connected with spreading the virus

The use of mask will be necessary for a few months after the start of the vaccination program in Australia

The recent coronavirus developments in Sydney and Melbourne are of special interests to the Greek-Australian Community with reports of cases visiting Greek churches and restaurants.





Professor at the University of NSW and neuroscientist George Paxinos addresses certain topics surrounding the pandemic that might concern Greek Australians.





First in the agenda is the spread of the virus during religious ceremonies.





''It (the transmission) might be related to the holy communion or kissing the hand of the priest''. During communion, the priests traditionally use a single spoon for every worshipper.





''A spoon needs to stay about 20 minutes in a 60% alcohol solution to be disinfected. This is not the case with communion'' says professor Paxinos. He notes that the use of single use spoons could reduce the risk of transmission.

Close up of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University V2A Source: AAP Another topic is the need to use protective masks. While other places in the world such as Europe and the US have begun vaccinations, Australia has not. And according to professor Paxinos even if Australia had, it would take months for the vaccinations to start having an effect. Until then, protective masks will still have a role to play in the fight against the pandemic.





''On the long-term yes, the vaccine will be much more important than the masks, but right now the mask is much more vital'' he said.





Press play to hear the full interview in Greek.