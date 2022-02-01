Macquarie University to host the exams for the certificate of Attainment in Greek Language

The exams will be from 23-25 May 2022. Macquarie University organises free online seminars to support teachers and students, for these exams.





The Certificate of Attainment in Greek is the only official state certification that confirms the knowledge of Greek as a foreign/second language at six levels.





For more information: greekcertificate.sydney@mq.edu.au

Exams for the Certificate of Attainment in Greek language 2022





The examinations for the Certificate of Attainment in Greek language in Sydney





will take place at Macquarie University,





the newly certified examination centre (61006) by the Center for Greek Language (CGL)











Registration Period: 1st February 2022 – 20th March 2022











Levels Exam Dates Exam Fees Examination Centre Α1 (for children 8-12) Monday 23rd May $105 Macquarie University Sydney, NSW 2109 A1 (for adolescents and adults) Monday 23rd May $105 A2 Monday 23rd May $105 B1 Monday 23rd May $105 B2 Tuesday 24th May $115 Γ1 (C1) Tuesday 24th May $115 Γ2 (C2) Wednesday 25th May $115











Registering steps:





Step 1: Check language levels and exam dates.





Step 2: Pay online the exam registration fee equivalent to the candidate's exam language level:





Step 3: Complete the online candidate application form, ensuring the name you enter matches the identity documents of the candidate: http://www.greek-language.gr/certification/application/index.html











Free online Greek Language exams’ Sessions





Macquarie University organizes free online seminars to support teachers and students, in view of the Greek Language Certification exams by experienced teachers from the Greek Language Center (GLC) in Thessaloniki, the Macquarie University's Modern Greek Studies Program and Sydney schools.











The Certificate of Attainment in Greek is the only official state certification that confirms the knowledge of Greek as a foreign/second language at six levels, corresponding to the levels of the Common European Framework (CEFR). It is recognized by all member states of the European Union but also by NESA (New South Wales Education Standards Authority).
















