Macquarie University to host the exams for the certificate of Attainment in Greek Language

This year’s exams in Sydney for the certificate of Attainment in Greek Language will take place at the city’s Macquarie University.

The exams will be from 23-25 May 2022. Macquarie University organises free online seminars to support teachers and students, for these exams.

The Certificate of Attainment in Greek is the only official state certification that confirms the knowledge of Greek as a foreign/second language at six levels.

For more information: 
greekcertificate.sydney@mq.edu.au
The announcement is as follows:

 

Exams for the Certificate of Attainment in Greek language 2022

The examinations for the Certificate of Attainment in Greek language in Sydney

will take place at Macquarie University,

the newly certified examination centre (61006) by the Center for Greek Language (CGL)

 

Registration Period: 1st February 2022 – 20th March 2022

 

Levels

Exam Dates

Exam Fees

Examination Centre

Α1

(for children 8-12)

Monday 23rd May

$105

Macquarie University

Sydney, NSW 2109

A1

(for adolescents and adults)

Monday 23rd May

$105

A2

Monday 23rd May

$105

B1

Monday 23rd May

$105

B2

Tuesday 24th May

$115

Γ1 (C1)

Tuesday 24th May

$115

Γ2 (C2)

Wednesday 25th May

$115


           

Registering steps:

Step 1: Check language levels and exam dates.

Step 2: Pay online the exam registration fee equivalent to the candidate's exam language level:

Step 3: Complete the online candidate application form, ensuring the name you enter matches the identity documents of the candidate:
http://www.greek-language.gr/certification/application/index.html


 

Free online Greek Language exams’ Sessions

Macquarie University organizes free online seminars to support teachers and students, in view of the Greek Language Certification exams by experienced teachers from the Greek Language Center (GLC) in Thessaloniki, the Macquarie University's Modern Greek Studies Program and Sydney schools.

 

The Certificate of Attainment in Greek is the only official state certification that confirms the knowledge of Greek as a foreign/second language at six levels, corresponding to the levels of the Common European Framework (CEFR). It is recognized by all member states of the European Union but also by NESA (New South Wales Education Standards Authority).

 

 

** For more information please email:
greekcertificate.sydney@mq.edu.au


