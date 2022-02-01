Macquarie University to host the exams for the certificate of Attainment in Greek Language

The exams will be from 23-25 May 2022. Macquarie University organises free online seminars to support teachers and students, for these exams.
The Certificate of Attainment in Greek is the only official state certification that confirms the knowledge of Greek as a foreign/second language at six levels.
For more information:
The announcement is as follows:
Exams for the Certificate of Attainment in Greek language 2022
The examinations for the Certificate of Attainment in Greek language in Sydney
will take place at Macquarie University,
the newly certified examination centre (61006) by the Center for Greek Language (CGL)
Registration Period: 1st February 2022 – 20th March 2022
Levels
Exam Dates
Exam Fees
Examination Centre
Α1
(for children 8-12)
Monday 23rd May
$105
Macquarie University
Sydney, NSW 2109
A1
(for adolescents and adults)
Monday 23rd May
$105
A2
Monday 23rd May
$105
B1
Monday 23rd May
$105
B2
Tuesday 24th May
$115
Γ1 (C1)
Tuesday 24th May
$115
Γ2 (C2)
Wednesday 25th May
$115
Registering steps:
Step 1: Check language levels and exam dates.
Step 2: Pay online the exam registration fee equivalent to the candidate's exam language level:
Step 3: Complete the online candidate application form, ensuring the name you enter matches the identity documents of the candidate:
Free online Greek Language exams’ Sessions
Macquarie University organizes free online seminars to support teachers and students, in view of the Greek Language Certification exams by experienced teachers from the Greek Language Center (GLC) in Thessaloniki, the Macquarie University's Modern Greek Studies Program and Sydney schools.
The Certificate of Attainment in Greek is the only official state certification that confirms the knowledge of Greek as a foreign/second language at six levels, corresponding to the levels of the Common European Framework (CEFR). It is recognized by all member states of the European Union but also by NESA (New South Wales Education Standards Authority).
** For more information please email: