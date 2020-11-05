Meet the Greek Australians who made it in the AFR ‘Rich List’ for 2020

The ‘Rich List’ of the Australian Financial Review (AFR) is published annually, listing the 200 wealthiest individuals in the country based on their estimated net worth.





The prestigious ranking started in 1984 in a top 100 format.





Greek Australian representation in the ranking has not been uncommon over the years, with the ‘Rich List’ for 2020 including the following eight of Hellenic Heritage. Nick Politis. Source: Facebook Nick Politis – ranked 79





Dubbed as “car king”, Mr Politis has an estimated net worth of $1.31 bn. attributed to his 38 privately owned car dealerships and a major holding in an ASX-listed auto retailer. He also serves as the Sydney Roosters chairman. Con Makris. Source: SBS Greek Con Makris & family – ranked 82





The Makris’ wealth of $1.25 bn make them also one of the top 100 most affluent families in Australia. Born in Greece Con Makris migrated to Adelaide as a teen in 1964. Having started from a humble chicken shop, he managed to build a property development empire over the years. Nicholas Paspaley. Source: paspaley.com Nicholas Paspaley & family – ranked 83





The late Nicholas Paspaley snr. founded the family’s renowned pearling company after fleeing the Greek island of Kastellorizo in WWI. Today, the brand has followers of the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Their estimated net worth amounts to $1.25 bn.

READ MORE Greek migrants and Indigenous Australians worked together in the pearl industry

Spiros Alysandratos – ranked 124





Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic impact on his business, the founder of Consolidated Travel Group, has secured yet again a place in the prestigious list. In 2019, he was ranked 99 th of the 200, with his current wealth standing at $798 million.





Harry Stamoulis & family – ranked 126





The Stamoulis are best known in the community for their family-owned Hellenic Museum in Melbourne. But their $793 fortune derives from their manufacturing business, which included up until 2004 a popular soft drink brand.

READ MORE Melbourne’s Hellenic Museum welcomes new face in double leadership role

Theo Karedis – ranked 131





Kytherian Karedis falls into the ‘self-made’ cohort, launching his first business, a deli in Sydney back in 1955. Over the years, he grew and expanded his portfolio into retail and property, with his current wealth estimated at $775 million.







Theo Karedis. Source: kythera-family.net





George Koukis – ranked 146





Mr Koukis migrated from Greece in 1971 with reportedly $140 to his name. This is the first time the software entrepreneur is included in the AFR’s ‘Rich List’ with a net worth of $715 million.





George Koukis. Source: YouTube





Kerry Harmanis – ranked 154



