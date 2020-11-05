Meet the Greek Australians who made it in the AFR ‘Rich List’ for 2020

The ‘Rich List’ of the Australian Financial Review (AFR) is published annually, listing the 200 wealthiest individuals in the country based on their estimated net worth.
The prestigious ranking started in 1984 in a top 100 format.
Greek Australian representation in the ranking has not been uncommon over the years, with the ‘Rich List’ for 2020 including the following eight of Hellenic Heritage.
Nick Politis – ranked 79
Nick Politis. Source: Facebook
Dubbed as “car king”, Mr Politis has an estimated net worth of $1.31 bn. attributed to his 38 privately owned car dealerships and a major holding in an ASX-listed auto retailer. He also serves as the Sydney Roosters chairman.
Con Makris & family – ranked 82
Con Makris. Source: SBS Greek
The Makris’ wealth of $1.25 bn make them also one of the top 100 most affluent families in Australia. Born in Greece Con Makris migrated to Adelaide as a teen in 1964. Having started from a humble chicken shop, he managed to build a property development empire over the years.
Nicholas Paspaley & family – ranked 83
Nicholas Paspaley. Source: paspaley.com
The late Nicholas Paspaley snr. founded the family’s renowned pearling company after fleeing the Greek island of Kastellorizo in WWI. Today, the brand has followers of the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Their estimated net worth amounts to $1.25 bn.
Spiros Alysandratos – ranked 124
Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic impact on his business, the founder of Consolidated Travel Group, has secured yet again a place in the prestigious list. In 2019, he was ranked 99th of the 200, with his current wealth standing at $798 million.
Harry Stamoulis & family – ranked 126
The Stamoulis are best known in the community for their family-owned Hellenic Museum in Melbourne. But their $793 fortune derives from their manufacturing business, which included up until 2004 a popular soft drink brand.
Theo Karedis– ranked 131
Kytherian Karedis falls into the ‘self-made’ cohort, launching his first business, a deli in Sydney back in 1955. Over the years, he grew and expanded his portfolio into retail and property, with his current wealth estimated at $775 million.
Theo Karedis. Source: kythera-family.net
George Koukis – ranked 146
Mr Koukis migrated from Greece in 1971 with reportedly $140 to his name. This is the first time the software entrepreneur is included in the AFR’s ‘Rich List’ with a net worth of $715 million.
George Koukis. Source: YouTube
Kerry Harmanis – ranked 154
Mr Harmanis has continued to remain active in the industry, since selling his mining company in 2007 to resources giant Xstrata. One of his most recent investment activities involves the developing of a gold project in WA. Current estimated net worth: $690 million.