Melina Aslanidou announced new date for Greek Fest Darling Harbour

The Greek singer made the announcement last night at her concert at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. This Saturday she is performing at Melbourne and then will return to Sydney for the city’s Greek Festival.





Η Μελίνα Ασλανίδου κατά την εμφάνισή της στο Enmore Theatre Source: SBS Greek The organisers sent the following press release:





The unprecedented rain fall may have put a pause on Greek Fest Darling Harbour but with the perseverance of the Greek Orthodox Community, a new date has been confirmed.





In an almost sold-out concert last night at Enmore Theatre, Melina Aslanidou announced that she will be remaining in Sydney to perform at Greek Fest Darling on the new scheduled date of Sunday 27 March.





Aslanidou is considered to be musical royalty in Greece; she is one of the most successful singers of her generation, known for her remarkable vocal range and unique songs. She has made a name for herself, with her vocal timber and her versatile singing style, combining the traditions of Greek folk, entechno music and pop.





Tumbalong Park will be packed with food vendors, dishing up classic and modern twists on Greek snacks and sweets including everything from souvlakia, sheftalies, haloumi, loukoumades, a licensed bar and much more.





There’ll be Greek dance performances at the Convention Centre Forecourt by Sydney’s best Greek and Cypriot dancing schools and loads of live music entertainment from local Melbourne artist Maria Maroulis.











Undoubtably one of the most prominent multicultural events in Sydney, and a must do in the events calendar, Greek Fest Darling Harbour will give Sydneysiders a taste of Greece as the foreshore of Darling Harbour comes alive.





“After much persistence we were excited to be able to secure the new date with Darling Harbour and we were equally excited that Melina Aslanidou was able to stay on to perform. We know this is an event that the public looks forward to and we prepared to do everything in our power to make it happen” said President of the Greek Orthodox Community, Harry Danalis.





WHAT: Greek Festival of Sydney





WHEN: Sunday 27 March, 10am-10pm





WHERE: Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour





Linked to the Darling Harbour celebration is the nine-week-long Greek Festival of Sydney, with over 30 events scheduled in this year’s quality program line-up. The Greek Festival of Sydney is an initiative of the Greek Orthodox Community of NSW.





Welcome to Australia’s leading multicultural festival, where everyone is invited to celebrate and explore the beauty of Greek culture through the arts, history, entertainment and food.



