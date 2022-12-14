Messi's "last tango" will be in the World Cup final

Κύρια Σημεία Ο Λιονέλ Μέσι αναδείχθηκε ΜVP στον σημερινό αγώνα με την Κροατία

Ξεπέρασε τον Γκαμπριέλ Μπατιστούτα στον πίνακα των σκόρερ της Αργεντινής

Πρώτος σε εμφανίσεις σε τελικά Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου ο άσος της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν

Argentina have qualified for a World Cup final for the 6th time in their history, in what is shaping up to be Lionel Messi's last dance in football's most prestigious competition.





Croatia's hero of the last two games, their goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic gave Julian Alvarez a penalty kick, with Argentina superstar Messi opening the scoring in the 34th minute of the match.



