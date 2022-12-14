SBS Greek

Messi's "last tango" will be in the World Cup final

Ο Μέσι στον αγώνα μεταξύ Αργεντινής και Κροατίας, για τον ημιτελικό του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου του Κατάρ 2022 Credit: Sports Press Photo/Sipa USA

Published 14 December 2022 at 2:55pm
By Stergos Kastlelloriou
Source: SBS
Argentina became the first team to secure a place in the Qatar World Cup final, with Lionel Messi putting in another great performance.

Κύρια Σημεία
  • Ο Λιονέλ Μέσι αναδείχθηκε ΜVP στον σημερινό αγώνα με την Κροατία
  • Ξεπέρασε τον Γκαμπριέλ Μπατιστούτα στον πίνακα των σκόρερ της Αργεντινής
  • Πρώτος σε εμφανίσεις σε τελικά Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου ο άσος της Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν
Argentina have qualified for a World Cup final for the 6th time in their history, in what is shaping up to be Lionel Messi's last dance in football's most prestigious competition.

Croatia's hero of the last two games, their goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic gave Julian Alvarez a penalty kick, with Argentina superstar Messi opening the scoring in the 34th minute of the match.

The goal put Messi past Gabriel Bastituta to become Argentina's top scorer in World Cup history, having scored 11 times.
