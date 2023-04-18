Michael Kotsohilis: The Greek Australian actor who played Al Capone

KEY POINTS He participated in the series Making of the Mob: Chicago

He is a graduate of the Australian Academy of Dramatic Arts

In 2006 he was the winner of the improv competition at Tropfest

Al Capone is one of the most notorious figures in American history.





A ruthless gangster who dominated the Chicago underworld in the 1920s, he has been portrayed in many films and television shows over the years.





Many actors have taken on the role of Capone, each with their own unique take on the character.





Among them is an expatriate, Michael Kotsohilis, who played the infamous gangster in Making of the Mob: Chicago.



Ο ομογενής ηθοποιός Μιχάλη Κοτσοχειλής Credit: Supplied: Michael Kotsohilis A graduate of the Australian Academy of Dramatic Arts, he followed his love of acting despite his family's initial objections, with one coincidence changing his fate forever.





"I first studied civil engineering from there I had a small job. I changed my mind and went and put in my papers to study to be a lawyer. I was at work and I was reading an advertisement that was for lawyers. I quickly cut it out and put it in my pocket, I went home, opened the ad and right on the back they had a picture for drama school. I called and they accepted me. I started drama school and after two or three months my mother asked how it was going. I told her what can I tell you? I went to drama school. My father and mother didn't speaks to me for months after that," he said.





Michael Kotsohilis lives in Sydney with his wife and three children, having played a wide range of characters in film, television and theatre.







In 2006 he was the winner of the improvisation competition at the prestigious Tropfest short film festival.





«Δουλεύω σκληρά. Εγώ τώρα έχω παιδιά», αναφέρει ο ομογενής ηθοποιός Speaking to SBS Greek , he talks about how he tries to keep his flame for the dramatic arts burning:





"I work hard. Now have kids, I have a house, I have everything, but this is my love. I would never go back and do something every day to say I'm an actor. It might be in my room, it might be with friends, it might be that I'm reading something. It might be that I'm watching something, but I do something every day to say I'm an actor," he said.





Recently, the website movieweb placed Michael Kotsohilis among the top ten actors who played the legendary Al Capone.





"Michael Kotsohilis, who is best known for his role in the mini-series The Making of the Mob: Chicago, embodies the character of Al Capone and his performance is outstanding," the website said in its review, among other things, placing the homegrown actor in the first place.



