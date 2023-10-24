Microsoft's record investment in Australian cybersecurity

Kicking off his four-day official visit to Washington, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a $5 billion investment in Australia by technology giant Microsoft, including a new partnership with Australian cyber spy agency, the Australian Signals Directorate.
Microsoft will work with the Signals Directorate to create a "Cyber Shield" aimed at protecting citizens and businesses, from personal data breaches.
The company is expected to help 300,000 Australians gain knowledge of roles essential to the growing so-called cloud computing industry and will work with New South Wales' TAFE on a new cyber academy to provide critical training.