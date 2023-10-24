Microsoft's record investment in Australian cybersecurity

ANTHONY ALBANESE PRESSER

Τετραήμερη επίσκεψη στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες πραγματοποιεί ο Αυστραλός πρωθυπουργός, Άνθονι Αλμπανίζι Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAP - Omar Marques/AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A record amount over the next two years in Australia's cybersecurity artificial intelligence industry is expected to be invested by Microsoft. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the new partnership on the first day of his visit to the United States, welcoming the tech giant's biggest investment in the country in 40 years.

Kicking off his four-day official visit to Washington, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a $5 billion investment in Australia by technology giant Microsoft, including a new partnership with Australian cyber spy agency, the Australian Signals Directorate.

Microsoft will work with the Signals Directorate to create a "Cyber Shield" aimed at protecting citizens and businesses, from personal data breaches.

The company is expected to help 300,000 Australians gain knowledge of roles essential to the growing so-called cloud computing industry and will work with New South Wales' TAFE on a new cyber academy to provide critical training.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

bush-fire

Human remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Wednesday News Bulletin 25.10.23

A split image. On the left is a woman crying as she holds her child in a hospital waiting room. In the middle is a damaged building and burnt-out cars. On the right is people protesting, some are holding flags.

President Biden urges Israel not to be consumed with rage

Cyprus Independence Day

Κύπρος: Ανησυχίες για περαιτέρω επέκταση της κρίσης στη Μέση Ανατολή