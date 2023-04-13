Migrant patients impacted by closure of more GP clinics across Australia

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says the closures have been caused by a number of factors, including a lack of Medicare funding and workforce shortages.
Millions of migrants and refugees around the world experience poorer health outcomes than those in their host communities, according to a report by the World Health Organization.
That's why having a reliable local GP is essential to multicultural communities in Australia.
But over the last four years, over 60 practices have closed across the country - leaving the most vulnerable without the support they need.