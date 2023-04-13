Migrant patients impacted by closure of more GP clinics across Australia

Australia’s living costs rising

Τα τελευταία τέσσερα χρόνια, πάνω από 60 ιατρεία έκλεισαν σε όλη τη χώρα Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

More than 60 GP practices across Australia have been forced to close in the last four years, according to the largest body representing family doctors.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says the closures have been caused by a number of factors, including a lack of Medicare funding and workforce shortages.

Millions of migrants and refugees around the world experience poorer health outcomes than those in their host communities, according to a report by the World Health Organization.

That's why having a reliable local GP is essential to multicultural communities in Australia.

But over the last four years, over 60 practices have closed across the country - leaving the most vulnerable without the support they need.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

lamb.jpg

Lamb Mououri of Kalymnos

News in Greek

News bulletin, 11 April 2023

War in Ukraine.

NATO on alert in eastern Europe as Ukraine war passes 400 days

News in Greek

Δελτίο ειδήσεων, 11 Απριλίου 2023