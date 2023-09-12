Millions of dollars to save endangered Maugean skates

The Maugean, a species of ray that has evolved to live only in Macquarie Harbour on Tasmania's west coast, near the small tourist town of Strahan, is threatened with extinction.





There are believed to be less than 1,000 rays of this species left which have gone through "remarkable adaptations that allow it to live in such a strange habitat", according to Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) researcher David Moreno.





However, rapid changes in the harbour are leading to a 50% decline in the species between 2014 and 2021, with rays struggling to survive.



