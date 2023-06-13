After more than five weeks in the jungle, rescued children want "bread and rice pudding"

Search and rescue workers assisting children who are sitting on the ground.

Στρατιώτες και ιθαγενείς διασώστες φροντίζουν τα τέσσερα παιδιά που αγνοούνταν επί 40 ημέρες μετά τη συντριβή αεροσκάφους στη ζούγκλα, στην πολιτεία Κακέτα της Κολομβίας Source: AAP / AP

More details have emerged on the ordeal experienced by four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle in Colombia.

This is the moment that the four children from the Huitoto Indigenous group were found - malnourished, dehydrated but alive.

Mobile phone footage broadcast on Colombian television show members of the search team helping the children sip water.

The eldest, Lesly, is 13 years old, Soleiny is nine, Tien four and Cristin is one. 

More than five weeks after the plane crash that left them stranded in an area with snakes, jaguars and mosquitoes, rescuers found them in Colombia's south, five kilometres from the crash site.
