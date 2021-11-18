"Mom, we're fine": Greek-Cypriot family rescued after six days in Australian desert

In the safety of their home return since yesterday the Zavros family, whose adventure has been the subject of media attention in the country and beyond in recent days.
Cyprus-born expatriate Orios Zavros, his wife Lindsey and their two children, Zane and Zoe, were stuck in the Simpson Desert in South Australia when their caravan became trapped in mud after a torrential downpour.
The expat's mother, Theofano Zavrou, spoke to SBS Greek about her family's adventure and thehours of agony she experienced.