"Mom, we're fine": Greek-Cypriot family rescued after six days in Australian desert

Orios Zavros

Ο Όριος Ζαβρός, με καταγωγή από την Κύπρο, η σύζυγος του Lindsey και τα δύο τους παιδιά, Zane και Zoe Source: ABC News: Haidarr Jones

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The moments of agony that she and her family experienced after the entrapment of her son, Orios Zavros, her daughter-in-law Lindsey and her two grandchildren in a desert in South Australia, shared with SBS Greek, Theofano Zavrou.

In the safety of their home return since yesterday the Zavros family, whose adventure has been the subject of media attention in the country and beyond in recent days.

Cyprus-born expatriate Orios Zavros, his wife Lindsey and their two children, Zane and Zoe, were stuck in the Simpson Desert in South Australia when their caravan became trapped in mud after a torrential downpour.

The expat's mother, Theofano Zavrou, spoke to SBS Greek about her family's adventure and thehours of agony she experienced.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23