More than 5.000 deaths from COVID-19 in Australia

The pandemic in Australia has officially claimed 5,093 lives, according to the latest figures, and more than three million Australians (3,147,886) have already caught COVID-19.
In the data released today, Victoria recorded the most casualties with 11 dead from COVID-19, Queensland 7, New South Wales reported 6 deaths, South Australia 2 and Tasmania one dead.
At the same time, states and territories that see the number of cases and deaths decrease are easing more measures. Eliminating the mandatory use of a mask in many places, but recommending it where safe distances can't be kept and in critical settings like public transport, aged care homes, child care, schools and prisons.
