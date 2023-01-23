More workers say no to Australian Day public holiday

Australia Day

Ο πρωθυπουργός Άνθονι Αλμπανίζι ανέφερε πως το να εργαστεί ή όχι κάποιος σε μία δημόσια αργία, είναι ένα θέμα που αφορά τον ίδιο και τον εργοδότη του Source: AAP

An increasing number of companies now offer their employees the option to work on Australia Day and take a day off on another day. In this way, employees are attempting to express their opposition to the day, which they describe as an invasion day.

KEY POINTS
  • Businesses allow their staff to work normally on public holidays
  • The University of Wollongong the first in Australia to offer this option
  • Way of reacting to what they call an invasion
Among the major companies that have publicly announced that their employees have the right to choose to work on Australia Day are Woolworths, Telstra, Wesfarmers, KPMG, BHP, Deloitte and Paramount.

These companies allow their employees to work on 26 January and take time off on another date if approved by their line manager.

"We recognise that January 26 evokes different emotions in our employees across the business and we are receptive to those who are not comfortable taking this day as a public holiday," a Paramount Australia spokesperson said.
