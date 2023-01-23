More workers say no to Australian Day public holiday

KEY POINTS Businesses allow their staff to work normally on public holidays

The University of Wollongong the first in Australia to offer this option

Way of reacting to what they call an invasion

Among the major companies that have publicly announced that their employees have the right to choose to work on Australia Day are Woolworths, Telstra, Wesfarmers, KPMG, BHP, Deloitte and Paramount.





These companies allow their employees to work on 26 January and take time off on another date if approved by their line manager.



