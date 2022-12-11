SBS Greek

Morocco continue to live the dream after defeating Fernando Santos' Portugal

Morocco v Portugal

Ο Ουαλίντ Τσεντίρα και ο Αχράφ Ντάρι πανηγυρίζουν την ιστορική πρόκριση της εθνικής τους ομάδας στα ημιτελικά του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου Credit: ANP/Sipa USA

Published 11 December 2022 at 2:38pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

France and Morocco took the last two spots in the World Cup semi-finals after victories in their quarter-finals this morning.

World champions France managed to break down the resistance of a respectable England 2-1, who narrowly pulled level in the dying minutes of the match to send the game into extra time.

Morocco faced Portugal, carrying on their backs the hopes not only of their nation but of many others, as they were the only team not part of the old guard of European and South American countries that have traditionally dominated this tournament.

With Cristiano Ronaldo back on the bench, the Portuguese found themselves behind in the 42nd minute of the match, as Youssef En-Nesyri's header that "flew into the sky" put the Moroccans ahead 1-0.
