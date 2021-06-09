'My ego tells me I want more': Tsitsipas reaches Roland Garros semi-final

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) in action during his match against Daniil Medvedev (RUS) on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

Source: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA/AAP Image

Stefanos Tsitsipas kept up his punishing form on clay by pushing past No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5 on Tuesday night on Court Phillipe-Chatrier to book a semi-final date with Alexander Zverev of Germany. The Greek jumped out to an early lead and fought off a surging Medvedev in sets two and three to improve to 4-0 lifetime in Grand Slam quarter-finals.

