'My ego tells me I want more': Tsitsipas reaches Roland Garros semi-final
Source: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA/AAP Image
Stefanos Tsitsipas kept up his punishing form on clay by pushing past No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5 on Tuesday night on Court Phillipe-Chatrier to book a semi-final date with Alexander Zverev of Germany. The Greek jumped out to an early lead and fought off a surging Medvedev in sets two and three to improve to 4-0 lifetime in Grand Slam quarter-finals.
