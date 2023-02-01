NASA honours those who gave their lives in space exploration

Ιδιαίτερης σημασίας η φετινή χρονιά στην εξερεύνηση του διαστήματος Source: Getty / Getty Images

With 2023 marked as a landmark year for space exploration, the US space agency, NASA, is honouring those who died in three of the worst space disasters in human history.

KEY POINTS
  • NASA Remembrance Day on 26 January
  • Today marks 20 years since the Columbia tragedy
  • 2023 is the landmark year in space exploration
Twenty years ago, NASA suffered one of its worst disasters.

That's how Dallas TV station WFAA interrupted its program in February 2003, when the space shuttle Columbia broke up on its re-entry over Texas, killing all aboard.

NASA officials honored service members who lost their lives while promoting space exploration at an annual Day of Remembrance on January 26.
