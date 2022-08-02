New interest rate increase by the RBA: What does that mean?

New interest rate increase by the RBA: What does that mean?

New interest rate increase by the RBA: What does that mean? Source: Unsplash

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent.

Νέα αύξηση επιτοκίων! Τι σημαίνει για τους δανειολήπτες;

Για "fake news" κατηγορεί την κυβέρνηση ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης αναφερόμενος στο θέμα των υποκλοπών

Νέο κρεσέντο προκλητικών δηλώσεων από την Τουρκία εν' αναμονή της εξόδου του τουρκικού γεωτρύπανου

A... splash in a dozen of fresh Greek movies on SBS On Demand

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

