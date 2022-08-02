New interest rate increase by the RBA: What does that mean?Play05:27New interest rate increase by the RBA: What does that mean? Source: UnsplashGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.99MB) The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent.LISTEN TOΝέα αύξηση επιτοκίων! Τι σημαίνει για τους δανειολήπτες;SBS Greek02/08/202205:27PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΓια "fake news" κατηγορεί την κυβέρνηση ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης αναφερόμενος στο θέμα των υποκλοπώνΝέο κρεσέντο προκλητικών δηλώσεων από την Τουρκία εν’ αναμονή της εξόδου του τουρκικού γεωτρύπανουA... splash in a dozen of fresh Greek movies on SBS On DemandShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government