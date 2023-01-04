SBS Greek

New legislation on sexual and reproductive health in Spain causes controversy

NSW abortion

Φώτο αρχείου Source: AAP

Published 4 January 2023 at 4:22pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Available in other languages

Spain's Parliament has passed a law on sexual and reproductive health that allows girls aged 16 and 17 to have abortions without their parents' consent.

ΚΕΥ POINTS
  • The new legislation is causing controversy in the country
  • Six out of 10 unwanted pregnancies result in abortion
  • Abortion without parental consent for 16-17 year old women
Spain's left-wing government has passed a new sexual and reproductive health bill - opposed by anti-abortion activists and the Catholic Church - aimed at guaranteeing access to abortion and de-stigmatising issues surrounding it.

The new law removes the mandatory three-day "consultation period" for women wishing to terminate their pregnancy and eliminates the need for those aged 16-17 to obtain the consent of a parent or guardian, to have an abortion.
