New legislation on sexual and reproductive health in Spain causes controversy

ΚΕΥ POINTS
- The new legislation is causing controversy in the country
- Six out of 10 unwanted pregnancies result in abortion
- Abortion without parental consent for 16-17 year old women
Spain's left-wing government has passed a new sexual and reproductive health bill - opposed by anti-abortion activists and the Catholic Church - aimed at guaranteeing access to abortion and de-stigmatising issues surrounding it.
The new law removes the mandatory three-day "consultation period" for women wishing to terminate their pregnancy and eliminates the need for those aged 16-17 to obtain the consent of a parent or guardian, to have an abortion.