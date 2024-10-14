News Release, 14.10.24

News in Greek

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the news bulletin of the Greek Program.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Elizabeth Exintaris.jpg

The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth Exintaris

climater change

The majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 09.10.23

Michael Valkanis

Testimony of Greek Australian coach Michael Valkanis from the hell of the war in Israel